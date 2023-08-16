Luxury homebuilder opens new model in Coeur d’Alene development

Toll Brothers Inc.’s model home is in the Atlas Waterfront, which is a luxury waterfront townhome community overlooking the Spokane River three miles from downtown Coeur d’Alene.

COEUR D’ALENE — A national builder of luxury homes has revealed a new model at an upscale townhome community in Coeur d’Alene.

Toll Brothers Inc.’s model home is in the Atlas Waterfront, which is a luxury waterfront townhome community overlooking the Spokane River three miles from downtown Coeur d’Alene, according to a news release.

Home buyers can visit the community to tour the new model home at 2931 North Heartwood Road in Coeur d’Alene.

The Carlin Elite model home is influenced by the fusion of a luxury lake house and coastal décor, the release stated. Tones of sea glass blue, amber and dove grey highlight the home, which features expansive windows that frame riverfront views.

Distinguished by expansive river views and trail access to downtown Coeur d’Alene, Toll Brothers at Atlas Waterfront features 50 luxury townhomes offering open-concept floor plans and an array of personalization options, the release stated.

Featuring contemporary and transitional architecture with wood and stone accents, the four-bedroom townhomes are designed with large windows and expansive decks that maximize both outdoor living and river views, the release stated.

Each of the three home designs offers a first-floor bedroom, an open-concept great room on the second floor, and three bedrooms including a spacious primary suite on the third floor, the release stated. Every home offers either a south-facing covered front deck or a rooftop deck.

Homes are priced from the upper $700,000s.