National nonprofit launches first Idaho location

Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit that pairs children who face multiple systemic obstacles with a paid, professional mentor called a Friend for over 12 years, has launched its first Friends of the Children location in Idaho.

POCATELLO – Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit that pairs children who face multiple systemic obstacles with a paid, professional mentor called a Friend for over 12 years, has launched its first Friends of the Children location in Idaho.

“Friends of the Children’s expansion to Idaho is part of a larger strategic initiative to reach more children and families in rural communities across the country,” said Angela Groves, chief expansion officer at Friends of the Children, in a news release. “While one of the network’s earliest locations launched in rural Oregon 23 years ago, Friends of the Children has recently prioritized growth in rural communities with the launch of chapters in Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Oregon and now Idaho.”

Hiring efforts for a regional executive director are also underway.

The new eastern Idaho location will initially serve American Falls, while working to understand the needs of other neighboring communities, including Pocatello, Idaho Falls and other outlying rural and Tribal communities for expansion in the coming years, the release stated.

Seed capital funding totaling $1 million has been raised to launch the regional chapter, according to the release. The diverse base of investments includes support from Echo Fund, Silver Family Foundation, Intermountain Health, Cambia Health Foundation, the American Falls School District, and other local supporters.

Each child selected will be paired with a Friend whose full-time job is to spend four hours a week one on one with youth at school, at home and in the community. These Friends will support youth — and by extension, their families — for 12-plus years, building trusting relationships through a trauma-informed lens that provides critical social, emotional and academic support, the release stated.

Poverty, a lack of access to basic needs, child welfare system involvement, parental substance use and lack of access to mental health support all negatively affect a child’s long-term health outcomes, the release stated.

In Idaho, the number of children experiencing foster care is increasing, according to the release. In addition, 13.4% of children have lived with someone with a serious mental health condition. This is the third-highest prevalence in the country and is significantly higher than the national average of 7.8%. Research shows that a consistent, supportive relationship with a caring adult is the single-most important factor in shaping a child’s future — and can mitigate childhood adversity and trauma.

Key state and local stakeholders and community leaders working to improve child well-being have supported bringing the Friends of the Children model to Idaho, the release stated. Those leaders have identified serving children and families who are experiencing systemic poverty and who are at the highest risk of neglect and abuse as the top priority for the new chapter.

“Friends of the Children – Eastern Idaho will no doubt be a trusted member of the support systems of youth and families, and the work they do is so important and needed in our region,” said Region 6 Field Program Manager for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Racheal Peace.

Over the last 10 years, Friends of the Children has grown from five to 34 locations across the United States.