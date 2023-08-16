fbpx

Zion Bank names new regional president

Jason Thomas//August 16, 2023

Home>News>

Zion Bank names new regional president

Zions Bank

Zion Bank names new regional president

Jason Thomas//August 16, 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Catherine Arik has been named president of Zions Bank’s Eastern Idaho/Wyoming Region, responsible for the strategic direction, market share growth and profitability of 13 branches in Idaho as well as branches in Jackson, Wyoming, and Garden City, Utah.

Arik previously served as the bank’s small business manager and brings more than 22 years of  banking experience to the position, according to a news release. Her experience in SBA lending helped Zions Bank process more than 2,217 Paycheck Protection Program loans in Idaho, preserving payrolls for more than 30,000 workers.

She also brings experience in serving retail and commercial clients from her previous roles as a retail lending manager and commercial relationship manager.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and is a graduate of the prestigious Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. She is on track to complete the University of Utah’s Executive MBA program in 2024.

“I’m thrilled to help Zions Bank build on its legacy of exceptional service,” said Arik in the release. “We are positioned to help meet the needs of our growing community and empower companies in creating economic growth.”

Active in the community, Arik has served as a mentor for a non-profit employment program dedicated to helping low-income women and single moms reach their full potential in the workplace. She has also served as a board member of the Women’s Business Center and as chair of the bank’s Women’s Business Forum.

 

d

Related Content

TDS Telecommunications LLC

Fiber internet company launches Magic Valley expansion in Twin Falls

When work is completed, the network will serve approximately 33,000 addresses.

August 17, 2023
High earners are flocking to Idaho

These Idaho companies made the Inc. 5000 list

The Inc. 5000 list has unveiled the fastest-growing private companies in America, showcasing their significant[...]

August 16, 2023
Lamb Weston American Falls

Inside Lamb Weston’s $415M American Falls expansion project

The project will make it one of the largest frozen potato processing facilities in the world.

August 16, 2023
Coeur d’Alene Luxury

Luxury homebuilder opens new model in Coeur d’Alene development

The four-bedroom townhomes, which are priced in the upper $700,000s, are designed with large windows and expan[...]

August 16, 2023
Friends of the Children Idaho

National nonprofit launches first Idaho location

Seed capital funding totaling $1 million has been raised to launch the regional chapter.

August 16, 2023
Reed’s Dairy

President of Idaho Falls dairy farm named to association’s Hall of Fame

The honoree was raised in Idaho Falls and has been part of the Idaho dairy community since he started working [...]

August 15, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Small Business Administration Changes

OPINION: 5 reasons why small business owners should benefit from SBA changes

11/8/2023

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023