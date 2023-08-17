Boise Metro Chamber names new CEO

The Boise Metro Chamber has announced that Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, Gov. Brad Little’s deputy chief of staff, will take over the position of president and CEO of the chamber.

Meuleman will be replacing current President and CEO Bill Connors who announced his intent to retire earlier this year. The chamber conducted an extensive national search using the national firm, SearchWide Global, according to a news release. A search committee made up of ten Chamber board members and officers selected Meuleman from a large pool of local and national candidates. Chairman of the board Odette Bolano, the CEO West Region of Saint Alphonsus, oversaw the three-month long search process.

“The Boise Metro Chamber has been front and center in promoting the Valley business community. There is a reason Boise is the destination businesses are choosing to locate and expand. I look forward to carrying on the great work of Bill and the board to ensure all Boise area businesses can succeed,” Meuleman said in the release.

Meuleman has an extensive career in government affairs and economic development, having served as deputy chief of staff and director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Little, and former Gov. Butch Otter. She held a cabinet post as Idaho’s director of commerce, which oversees the state’s economic development efforts and tourism promotion efforts.

“The committee made a wonderful decision. Bobbi-Jo’s experience in economic development, and tourism efforts fits perfectly to oversee the Chamber, the Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP), and Visit Boise. Her respect and influence in the advocacy arena will be a tremendous asset to the organization,” CEO Bill Connors added.

Meuleman started her career in Washington, D.C. as a staffer for Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.) and Congressman Denny Rehberg (R-Mont.). She is a member of multiple boards and community organizations. Meuleman was a 2017 “Accomplished Under 40” honoree and holds multiple awards for her work around the State. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Montana.

“We are excited for Bobbi-Jo to be Bill’s successor as the CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber,” Odette Bolano, chair of Boise Metro Chamber, said in the release. “She has demonstrated her ability to work closely with the business community over the last four years as the deputy chief of staff for Gov. Little and previously as the director of the Idaho Department of Commerce. “

Connors will remain president and CEO until Meuleman starts on October 2, 2023, and then will be instrumental in the transition of responsibilities on a part time basis until the end of the year as president emeritus.