Fiber internet company launches Magic Valley expansion in Twin Falls

Jason Thomas//August 17, 2023

TDS Telecommunications LLC

Fiber Optic cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports

TWIN FALLS TDS Telecommunications LLC has connected its first customers in Twin Falls as part of a major launch of service in the Magic Valley.

TDS began construction in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley and Heyburn last year on an all-fiber network featuring internet speeds up to 8Gig as well as TV and phone service, according to a news release. Over the next few weeks, TDS service is expected to become available for more than 6,000 homes and businesses throughout the Magic Valley, with more to come.

Built in phases, residents can connect to the new network once work is completed in their neighborhood. When work is completed, the network will serve approximately 33,000 addresses.

“We’re thrilled to take a major step forward in our project that’s connecting Magic Valley residents and businesses to reliable, high-speed internet,” TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs Drew Petersen said in the release. “While much work remains, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made and of the significantly improved local infrastructure. We greatly appreciate residents’ and businesses’ patience during construction.”

In addition, the company celebrated its launch of service by making a special donation of Google Chromebooks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley, part of TDS’ support of initiatives related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), according to the release.

“Helping the communities we serve is an essential part of TDS’ mission. As we mark our construction milestone, we wanted to continue doing our part to help local youth and STEM-related programs and support great organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Jessica Kaschmitter, associate manager of field marketing in Twin Falls.

