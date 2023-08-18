Boise State University sets fundraising record

Alumni, friends and industry partners set another record in new philanthropic contributions to Boise State University during fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30.

BOISE — Alumni, friends and industry partners set another record in new philanthropic contributions to Boise State University during fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30.

The university received more than $58.5 million in gifts, exceeding the record set in fiscal year 2022 by $2 million, according to a news release.

“Boise State has become a nationally recognized powerhouse university, partly because of the incredible private support we receive from donors who understand that excellence in teaching, research and service positively impacts the lives of students and their families, supports business, government and industry, and drives Idaho forward,” said Marlene Tromp, Boise State president, in the release.

In all, 27,050 donors contributed to various university priorities, including endowed student scholarships, faculty, research and athletics.

“Boise State alumni and friends again have proven their relentless passion for innovation and education in Idaho,” said Matthew Ewing, vice president for University Advancement, in the release. “We’re grateful for another year of high-impact philanthropy. Together, we are committed to empowering the next generation of Broncos as they shape the future of our state and the world.”

Fiscal year 2023 Boise State philanthropy highlights include: