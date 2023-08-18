Boise State University sets fundraising record

BOISE — Alumni, friends and industry partners set another record in new philanthropic contributions to Boise State University during fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30.
The university received more than $58.5 million in gifts, exceeding the record set in fiscal year 2022 by $2 million, according to a news release.
“Boise State has become a nationally recognized powerhouse university, partly because of the incredible private support we receive from donors who understand that excellence in teaching, research and service positively impacts the lives of students and their families, supports business, government and industry, and drives Idaho forward,” said Marlene Tromp, Boise State president, in the release.
In all, 27,050 donors contributed to various university priorities, including endowed student scholarships, faculty, research and athletics.
“Boise State alumni and friends again have proven their relentless passion for innovation and education in Idaho,” said Matthew Ewing, vice president for University Advancement, in the release. “We’re grateful for another year of high-impact philanthropy. Together, we are committed to empowering the next generation of Broncos as they shape the future of our state and the world.”
Fiscal year 2023 Boise State philanthropy highlights include:
- An anonymous alumnus committed $8 million to endowed scholarships, the largest gift of its kind in Boise State history. It will establish and support scholarships in multiple disciplines, enriching the lives of countless students and fostering academic excellence for generations to come.
- 5,745 generous donors gave $17 million to fund endowed and immediate-use scholarships at Boise State. During fiscal year 2023, the university distributed more than $14.3 million in scholarships, with more than 84 percent going to Idaho residents. This support includes 19 newly endowed scholarships.
- 31 new donors were inducted into the Chaffee Guild, joining more than 300 other members who have collectively committed more than $250 million in support of the university.
- Boise State Athletics received a$5 million commitment from the Bob Miller family, the largest one-time donation in department history. The gift comes from Bob and Sharon Miller, their sons, Barry, Mark and Rob, and their families. The gift will be allocated to the Albertsons Stadium north end zone project and future basketball capital improvements.
- Kem and Carolyn Gardner and the Gardner company gave $200,000 to the True Blue Promise Scholarship. These four-year scholarships ensure hardworking students with financial need can continue their educational journey.
- The John F. Nagel Foundation gave $200,000 for undergraduate nursing and radiologic sciences scholarships. This is the foundation’s 33rd consecutive year of giving to Boise State, with gifts totaling $3.81 million.
- Ted Obenchain (’57) committed to a $1.5 million gift to create the Dr. Ted Obenchain Endowed Chair in Developmental Biology. The faculty recipient will contribute to research and create learning opportunities for students studying the processes of how organisms grow and develop.
- The fifth annual Boise State Giving Day drew donations from seven countries and 42 states with 2,275 gifts totaling $566,000. Proceeds support numerous university student and faculty initiatives and programs. Since its inception, Bronco Giving Day donor support has totaled more than $2.2 million.
- The J.R. Simplot Co. gave $300,000 to help launch the Institute for Invasive Cybersecurity Endowment at Boise State.
- Boise State Athletics received seven gifts of more than $1 millioneach during the fiscal year. Athletics has received 11 seven-figure gift commitments since introducing the Lyle Smith Society, a leadership philanthropic giving society, in December 2020.
l