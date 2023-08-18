fbpx

IBR hosts 8th annual Women of the Year Meet and Greet reception

Chloe Baul//August 18, 2023

Women of the Year Circle of Excellence Leadership Panel and Meet and Greet Reception.

The 8th annual Women of the Year Meet and Greet reception, hosted by Arid Club in Boise, took place on Thursday.

The purpose of the event is to bring together past and current honorees, encouraging connections, reconnections, and the establishment of new friendships.

The upcoming 2023 Women of the Year awards gala is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Boise Centre, with the eagerly awaited theme for this year being “Stronger Together.”

You can register for the event by clicking here.

Presenting sponsor of Thursday’s event was Idaho First Bank. Supporting sponsors were Arid Club and Regence.

Simultaneously with the Meet and Greet, the inaugural Circle of Excellence panel also took place. This panel is a special platform for women who have received the Woman of the Year honor more than once, marking their induction into the Circle of Excellence.

Under the thematic segment “Stronger Together,” the discourse emphasized the value of forging meaningful connections, distinct from conventional networking practices. Several key takeaways emerged:

  • The synergy derived from collaborative efforts
  • The empowerment of voices through interpersonal ties
  • The importance of seeking assistance without reservations
  • The serendipitous outcomes of forging interpersonal connections
  • The distinction between mentorship and leadership, with an emphasis on their empowering effects
  • The sharing of wisdom and the art of navigating challenges
  • The role of individuals as connectors, bridging gaps within networks
  • The attributes that define effective leadership, including purpose-driven guidance
  • The transformative potential of failure as a stepping stone to growth
  • The celebration of minor accomplishments along the journey
  • The embrace of vulnerability as a means to foster authenticity

In essence, the panel conversation traversed the spectrum of personal journeys, collaborative dynamics, mentorship, leadership, the art of embracing challenges, and the diverse interpretations of success.

The Circle of Excellence Leadership panel will become a new tradition as part of the annual Women of the Year meet and greet reception.

“I want to thank you all for sharing your stories, experiences, and wisdom today,” Idaho Review Publisher Cindy Suffa said. “I look forward to this panel being a new addition for the Meet and Greet Tradition for years to come.”

This year’s panelists:

Nikeela Abrams

Attorney/Mediator, Abrams Law and Idaho Mediation Center 

Diane Bevan

Founder and CEO of the National Women’s Business Community Network and NWBCN Foundation 

Beth Oppenheimer

Executive Director, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children 2014

Dr. Catherine Riddle

Senior Research Scientist, Idaho National Laboratory 

Shannon Stoeger

Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, Idaho First Bank

 

