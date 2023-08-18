IBR hosts 8th annual Women of the Year Meet and Greet reception

The 8th annual Women of the Year Meet and Greet reception, hosted by Arid Club in Boise, took place on Thursday.
The purpose of the event is to bring together past and current honorees, encouraging connections, reconnections, and the establishment of new friendships.
The upcoming 2023 Women of the Year awards gala is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Boise Centre, with the eagerly awaited theme for this year being “Stronger Together.”
Presenting sponsor of Thursday’s event was Idaho First Bank. Supporting sponsors were Arid Club and Regence.
Simultaneously with the Meet and Greet, the inaugural Circle of Excellence panel also took place. This panel is a special platform for women who have received the Woman of the Year honor more than once, marking their induction into the Circle of Excellence.
Under the thematic segment “Stronger Together,” the discourse emphasized the value of forging meaningful connections, distinct from conventional networking practices. Several key takeaways emerged:
In essence, the panel conversation traversed the spectrum of personal journeys, collaborative dynamics, mentorship, leadership, the art of embracing challenges, and the diverse interpretations of success.
The Circle of Excellence Leadership panel will become a new tradition as part of the annual Women of the Year meet and greet reception.
“I want to thank you all for sharing your stories, experiences, and wisdom today,” Idaho Review Publisher Cindy Suffa said. “I look forward to this panel being a new addition for the Meet and Greet Tradition for years to come.”
This year’s panelists:
Nikeela Abrams
Attorney/Mediator, Abrams Law and Idaho Mediation Center
Diane Bevan
Founder and CEO of the National Women’s Business Community Network and NWBCN Foundation
Beth Oppenheimer
Executive Director, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children 2014
Dr. Catherine Riddle
Senior Research Scientist, Idaho National Laboratory
Shannon Stoeger
Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, Idaho First Bank
