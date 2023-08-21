fbpx

College of Eastern Idaho names new vice president

Jason Thomas//August 21, 2023

Trevor Elordi has been selected to serve as the vice president of workforce and continuing education at College of Eastern Idaho.

Elordi has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Grand Canyon University. With an 11-year tenure as a police officer at Salinas Police Department, he transitioned to become an Idaho state employee in 2013, showcasing his dedication to public service.

Elordi has since been serving with the Idaho Transportation Department. He is currently an operations and finance manager where he has demonstrated his capabilities in driving operational excellence and financial success. His strategic approach has been instrumental in implementing initiatives that enhance processes, boost productivity, and drive profitability.

Elordi is not just an individual performer but a collaborative leader. He places a strong emphasis on teamwork and achieving operational objectives. His expertise spans a wide spectrum, covering performance evaluation, process enhancement, financial analysis, and more. His skill set encompasses internal controls, financial reporting, and contract management. He has streamlined operations and managed multimillion-dollar budgets. Trevor also possesses advanced language proficiency in Spanish and Portuguese.

Elordi is native to this area and has several connections in the community. CEI anticipates Trevor’s valuable contribution to the team, acknowledging his potential to lead with finesse and drive the community college‘s mission forward.

