Idaho Arts Commission names new leader

The Idaho Commission on the Arts has appointed Laura von Boecklin Curry as the agency’s new executive director.

The Commission is a state agency under the Office of the Governor, and promotes artistic excellence, arts education and community investment in the arts. Curry will lead efforts to expand access to arts opportunities and education, cultivate creative placemaking, and boost the creative economy throughout Idaho, according to a news release.

Curry assumed the role on Aug. 7, and succeeds Michael Faison, who retired after 16 years with the agency.

“We welcome Laura Curry as the new Executive Director of the Commission,” said Steve Allred, chair of the Idaho Commission on the Arts, in the release. “Her valuable experience in both the private and non-profit sectors will help lead us into the next phase of Commission success representing all artistic and culture-loving Idahoans. We look forward to her tenure with excitement.”

Curry joins the commission with over a decade of executive-level management experience with arts and human service organizations. Most recently she was the executive director of Ballet Idaho for four seasons, helping successfully guide the company through the pandemic, the release stated.

Prior to that she was the executive director of the College of Western Idaho Foundation. Before moving to Idaho in 2017, she served low-income residents and senior citizens during her tenures as the Executive Director of Lift-Up of Routt County and Routt County Council on Aging in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Curry has a bachelor’s degree in English with from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She is the board vice president of Idaho Concerts in Care, a 501c3 organization that presents professional musical performances to enrich the lives of residents in care homes.

“When we consider art, we tend to think in terms of inspiration and beauty. But the arts also have a unique power to break down barriers, forge unexpected bonds and build growth and prosperity,” Curry said in the release. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the talented team at the Idaho Commission on the Arts, and I am very much looking forward to working with communities large and small all across Idaho to explore the power of art and its role in fostering the vitality of our wonderful state.”