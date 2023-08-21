fbpx

Treasure Valley nonprofit names new executive director

Jason Thomas//August 21, 2023

Treasure Valley Children's Theater

After a nation-wide search yielding seven interested candidates, the board of directors at Treasure Valley Children’s Theater unanimously selected Allison Terenzio as the new executive director.

Terenzio’s strategic vision and leadership skills are expected to lead the non-profit theater company toward increased sustainability and expanded programming, according to a news release.

Her experience in strategic partnership development will play a crucial role in securing the necessary resources to bring ambitious projects to life.

Terenzio’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the TVCT, as the organization seeks to expand its reach and impact within the Treasure Valley, the release stated. With a background deeply rooted in education and a passion for empowering youth, Terenzio is uniquely positioned to guide the theater company toward even greater success.

Having obtained degrees in English and Creative Writing from Seattle University and a Masters in Education from New York University, Terenzio’s journey began as an actress and educator, honing her skills in the classroom and behind the scenes. Her innate understanding of the artistic process and her ability to connect with educators and creators alike have earned her respect in the industry, the release stated.

Terenzio’s dedication to cultivating young artists and empowering them to find their voices that truly sets her apart. As the TVCT’s education director for the past 10 years, she has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at providing access to performing arts education for underserved youth.

Her commitment to inclusivity and diversity aligns perfectly with the organization’s mission to make theater accessible to children from all walks of life. With a contagious enthusiasm for arts education, Terenzio envisions a future for TVCT where creativity knows no bounds. In a recent statement, she expressed her excitement about the role:

“I am absolutely thrilled to join Treasure Valley Children’s Theater as the Executive Director. This is an incredible opportunity to combine my passion for the performing arts with my commitment to youth development and community engagement. Together with the talented team at TVCT, I am confident that we can inspire young hearts, ignite imaginations, and create lasting memories through the magic of theater.”

Treasure Valley Children’s Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality theater education and performance opportunities for children in the Treasure Valley area, according to the release. With a focus on fostering creativity, self-expression, and personal growth, the theater empowers young individuals to become confident, skilled performers and lifelong enthusiasts of the arts.

