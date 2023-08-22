fbpx

National public relations organization names Idaho president

Chloe Baul//August 22, 2023

Home>News>

National public relations organization names Idaho president

Malcolm Hong

Malcolm Hong

National public relations organization names Idaho president

Chloe Baul//August 22, 2023

The Idaho Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA Idaho) has named Malcolm Hong as its president. In this role, he will provide supervision and direction for the chapter’s activities in education, community engagement and professional development. 

Hong has served as a PRSA Idaho board member since 2022 and previously served as the professional adviser for Boise State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter. He brings more than a decade’s experience in public relations, marketing and project management, which includes his current role as Zions Bank’s Idaho public relations officer. 

Hong earned an MBA from Western Governors University and a master’s degree in Communication from Boise State University, where he was a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America.

“Idaho is a growing state with a bright future, and we need smart communication professionals to help tell our story,” Hong said. “I am thrilled to work with our members and empower them with the skills and resources they need to succeed.”

Active in the community, he serves as the public relations director for Boise Entrepreneur Week and is a member of the Leadership Boise class of 2023-25. 

i

Related Content

Micron seeks federal funding boost for chip production at $15B Boise facility

The Boise-based company eyes a slice of the billions of dollars from the CHIPS Act.

August 22, 2023

Tax reduction law highlights Idaho governor’s annual business address

The law is expected to deliver around $300 million in property tax cuts this year.

August 22, 2023
Zupas Café

Fast-casual restaurant coming to Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian

Ten Mile Crossing is also home to Idaho’s first Scheels location.

August 22, 2023
Idaho Nursing Shortage

How Idaho’s hospitals are addressing the nursing shortage

Hospitals in Idaho are facing a common issue across the nation – a significant shortage of nursing professio[...]

August 22, 2023
College of Eastern Idaho vice president

College of Eastern Idaho names new vice president

The new hire has been serving with the Idaho Transportation Department.

August 21, 2023

Idaho Arts Commission names new leader

The new executive director has a decade of executive-level management experience with arts and human service o[...]

August 21, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Small Business Administration Changes

OPINION: 5 reasons why small business owners should benefit from SBA changes

11/8/2023

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023