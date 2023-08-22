National public relations organization names Idaho president

The Idaho Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA Idaho) has named Malcolm Hong as its president. In this role, he will provide supervision and direction for the chapter’s activities in education, community engagement and professional development.

Hong has served as a PRSA Idaho board member since 2022 and previously served as the professional adviser for Boise State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter. He brings more than a decade’s experience in public relations, marketing and project management, which includes his current role as Zions Bank’s Idaho public relations officer.

Hong earned an MBA from Western Governors University and a master’s degree in Communication from Boise State University, where he was a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America.



“Idaho is a growing state with a bright future, and we need smart communication professionals to help tell our story,” Hong said. “I am thrilled to work with our members and empower them with the skills and resources they need to succeed.”



Active in the community, he serves as the public relations director for Boise Entrepreneur Week and is a member of the Leadership Boise class of 2023-25.