Tax reduction law highlights Idaho governor’s annual business address

The Boise Metro Chamber hosted the annual Governor’s Address to the Business Community on Wednesday at The Grove Hotel.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little started by highlighting the state’s new property tax reduction law, House Bill 292, during the luncheon. The law is expected to deliver around $300 million in property tax cuts this year and introduces several measures to alleviate property tax burdens and support local school districts.

“Right now they’re all going through their budget process,” Little stated. “You will know in November what your property tax is going to be. Roughly we think it’s going to be about 20%, but it’s going to vary, as property taxes do all the time.”

Little also delved into his administration’s initiatives, income tax reductions, and significant investments in education. He also expressed interest in a potential passenger rail route but recognized the challenges associated with necessary infrastructure developments.

Little said that Idaho is “a victim of its own success,” citing its rapid growth. He noted that the increase in mortgage interest rates is driving up housing expenses. To address this, the state is prioritizing infrastructure investment to support growth and taking measures to reduce regulations.

“You have to have the zoning, you have to have the sewer, the water, you have to have the roads and the hurdle is to get a building permit,” Little said.

The sold-out Boise Metro Chamber luncheon featured prominent business, community and elected figures. Attendees included Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Boise State University President Marlene Tromp, to name a few.