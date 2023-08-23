Boise Airport doubles capacity with new parking garage

The East Parking Garage will increase long-term parking capacity at the terminal by over 50%, adding over 1,100 additional stalls, according to a news release from the airport.

A new parking garage at the Boise Airport is officially open.

The Boise Airport experienced a record year for passenger travel in 2022, serving nearly 4.5 million passengers, the release stated. Initial passenger statistics for 2023 are outpacing that record-setting year by 11% through June.

“With an increase in passenger travel comes an increased demand for parking,” airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in the release. “Our goal is to grow in pace with our community and continue to provide the easy and convenient passenger experience the Boise Airport is known for—and that experience really starts with airport parking.”

The construction of the East Parking Garage is part of the airport’s multiyear capital expansion plan, BOI Upgrade. Other projects included are an employee parking garage that is on-track to open next Spring, a Consolidated Rental Car Center (CONRAC) that will break ground this fall, and a brand-new concourse, Concourse A, that is anticipated to begin construction in 2026.

BOI Upgrade is being funded through a mix of general airport revenue bonds, passenger facility charges, customer facility charges, and general airport revenue. No local tax dollars are used to fund the infrastructure expansion, according to the release.

“One of the things that makes Boise such a great place to live, work and play is having such easy access to our airport,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in the release. “It connects us to friends and family, spurs economic development and is so conveniently located. This additional parking garage near the terminal will make the airport even more convenient and flying more accessible for everyone.”