Global sports brand opens first US store in Meridian

Chloe Baul//August 23, 2023

INOV8 Meridian

Sports brand INOV8, known for its innovative designs and manufacturing of footwear, clothing, and equipment, has selected Meridian as the prime location for the launch of its inaugural brand retail store in the United States.

Located in The Village at Meridian, the store opened its doors for the first time on Friday, August 18th, selling inov-8 branded running, hiking and fitness gear. 

Founded in 2003, INOV8 is a world leader in innovative shoes, apparel and equipment, with award winning ranges built for the outdoors and the gym. 

INOV8 Meridian
The new store in Meridian is INOV8’s third international location and is situated in the same state as its third-party warehouse. The brand’s first two stores are located in England – one in Staveley, within the Lake District in Cumbria, and the other in Crook, County Durham. Both of these stores are near the brand’s mountainous birthplace.

The big move to open a first branded retail space in the US marks INOV8’s 20-year anniversary. 

INOV8 has traded in the US since 2004, with its sportswear sold through retailers and its own website. Founder Wayne Edy oversaw that first expansion across The Atlantic and, having bought back full ownership of the company in 2020, is again at the helm of this latest exciting new chapter. 

“To open our first-ever brand store in the U.S. is a huge moment in the proud history of INOV8. It’s  the perfect way to mark 20 years and another example of our ambitious growth plans for the next  20 years and beyond,” Edy said.

The Meridian store will be managed by Sarah Combs, who added: “It’s super exciting to have an  INOV8 store within the sought-after village complex, surrounded by other leading brands and forward thinkers. We had a successful first weekend and can’t wait to welcome lots more people through our doors.”  

The Village at Meridian is owned by CenterCal Properties and sits across approximately 100 acres on Eagle and Fairview, the busiest intersection in the state. 

“Bringing such a beloved footwear brand to all adventure seeking fans from across the pond to right  here in Meridian, Idaho, where we love the outdoors, for their first retail space in North America, reflects the special and unique merchandising we truly enjoy here at CenterCal Properties,” said Gary Hall, Vice President of Leasing. “Introducing them to the communities we love as well as being a part of the growth as a partner  with INOV8 is very exciting for our whole team at CenterCal and The Village at Meridian.” 

 

