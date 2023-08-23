US Air Force Thunderbirds to headline air show at Gowen Field

The Thunderbirds practice their aerial demonstration after arriving in Boise, Idaho Oct. 12, 2017 for the Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field. This is the first time the Thunderbirds have performed with the F-16 Fighting Falcon in Boise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Mercedee Schwartz)

The Idaho National Guard is hosting Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Airshow Aug. 26-27 at Gowen Field. The event is free and open to the public and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, and the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team.

“The Idaho National Guard receives incredible support from all of our communities throughout the state,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho, in a news release. “Gowen Thunder 2023 is an opportunity to show our appreciation for that support by welcoming the public to Gowen Field for a free airshow and open house.”

In addition to the featured performers, other acts include:

Jet Waco with RAD Aerosports

Mark Peterson with Mustang High Flight Aerobatics (P-51, A-37 and Dornier Alpha Jet)

Misty Blues All Women Skydiving Team

Brad Wursten with Power Addiction Air Shows

Franklin’s Flying Circus

The Idaho Army National Guard and the Idaho Air National Guard will also team up for a combined-arms demonstration, showcasing each branch’s capabilities and ability to work together to accomplish any mission on the battlefield.

In addition to aerial performances, several aircraft and pieces of military equipment will be staged, including an Idaho Army National Guard Abrams Tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and a 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II. There will also be a STEM Expo Center hosted by the Idaho Military Division’s STARBASE Idaho.

Gowen Thunder 2023 is the Idaho National Guard’s second open house in more than 20 years and its first since 2017, when it attracted more than 120,000 visitors to Gowen Field from the local area and across the country.

Aerial acrobatics, ground shows, static displays and numerous vendors will join the Thunderbirds on Gowen Field during the two-day event. This community event is made possible with collaboration between the Idaho National Guard, Mountain Home Air Force Base, the City of Boise, the Boise Airport and many other community partners.