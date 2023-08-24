Keybank awards $200K to rural student entrepreneur organization

BOISE — KeyBank has awarded a $200,000 grant to Trailhead, a non-profit organization offering mentoring and support services to Idaho student entrepreneurs. The grant will allow Trailhead to expand its You Lead Idaho program and empower more students through education, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, innovation and technology.

“Programs like You Lead Idaho equip students with the confidence and skills needed to build businesses and offer sustainable employment for Idaho citizens,” said Scott Schlange, president of KeyBank Idaho. “I look forward to seeing the results of our students’ entrepreneurial skills and pioneering ideas.”

You Lead Idaho utilizes an approved entrepreneurial curriculum delivered remotely to rural students. The program’s goal is to increase the college go-on rates of rural students through a program that fosters learning, technology, and mentorship. The program culminates with an online pitch competition where scholarship dollars will be awarded, based on student team presentations to Idaho-based judges.

“Small town kids don’t always have opportunities that kids in a bigger city do,” said Shelli Shroeder, counselor at Shoshone High School. “By asking them to grow and making them a little bit uncomfortable, it creates the opportunity for them to say, ‘I did this, now I can go to college’ and have confidence in that.”

The grant will also allow Trailhead to grow the program by providing additional scholarship dollars and monetary awards to winning schools and teachers, as well as award dual-enrollment college credits and increase the mentorship hours available to student teams.