STRATA announces senior geotechnical engineer

August 24, 2023

STRATA has announced the addition of Michael (“Mike”) Woodworth, P.E., as senior geotechnical engineer in STRATA’s Boise office. Woodworth is a practicing engineer licensed in Idaho with more than 24 years of experience in civil and geotechnical engineering.

Woodworth earned his bachelor’s degree in geological engineering from the University of Idaho in 1997 and master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Washington State University in 1998. Woodworth previously worked for STRATA from 2006 to 2016 as a project engineer and oversaw our energy service division, working on electrical power delivery systems. Woodworth was specifically in charge of regional transmission lines across Wyoming, Nevada, and Idaho in addition to wind turbine farms, substations, dams, and powerhouse improvements.

As a member of American Water Works Association, he brings a wealth of experience in water and wastewater upgrades and development, as well as advanced technical and numerical modeling expertise. Woodworth has provided design and construction management services to over 100 municipal and public works projects throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Mike’s ability to develop practical solutions for complex projects has been a hallmark of his consulting services. Mike exhibits confidence in communicating project approaches, engineering solutions, and solving construction problems which has resulted in developing long-term client relationships.” said Daniel P. Gado,  STRATA senior geotechnical engineer.

