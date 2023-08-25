Junior League of Boise appoints new president

BOISE — The Junior League of Boise (JLB), a non-profit organization of women volunteers that has served the Treasure Valley since 1928, has appointed Kristen Schroeder of Meridian as president for the 2024 fiscal year effective June 1.

The office of the Junior League President is an annual appointment slated by the organization’s Nominations Committee and confirmed by the active membership, according to ta news release.

Schroeder joined the Junior League in the fall of 2019. As a transplant from California, she was looking to connect and build community with like-minded, professional women.

“I am continually amazed at the caliber of women with whom I get to work,” she said in the release. “Not only do they have impressive credentials, but hearts for service and a guiding drive to make the Treasure Valley an even better place to live.

Prior to her role as president, she served as membership chair for two years and as president-elect.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our mission as an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.” Schroeder said.

In addition to her volunteer service with the JLB, Schroeder is a globally accomplished supply chain leader with more than 25 years in the tech sector, has served on the boards of both of her children’s schools and currently teaches second grade Sunday School at Rock Harbor Church.

The JLB also announced that Valerie Brinker has been appointed president-elect for the 2024 fiscal year. Brinker is a resident of Meridian and has been a member of the Junior League since 2014 in both Orange County, California, and Boise. Additional members of the board confirmed by the membership for the 2024 Fiscal Year include Treasurer Courtney Wanders of Caldwell; Secretary Jane Hokanson of Boise; Parliamentarian Michele Buckley of Garden City; Nominations Chair Ma’Lady Kynaston of Boise; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Director Melissa Burnside of Boise; and Sustainer Council Chair, Lauri Bergener of Boise. The board of directors is responsible for making governance decisions for the Junior League of Boise and leads on behalf of the entire membership.

Also serving in an advisory capacity are Teresa Baker Kelley of Boise, advisor to the president, and LeAnn Mohr of Boise, advisor to the president-elect, both former Junior League of Boise presidents themselves, Kelley in 2005-06 and Mohr in 1999-00.

The JLB also announces their Annual Fund Kick-off Fundraiser at Top Golf on Oct. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon. The JLB’s Annual Fund is what allows the Junior League to continue its mission-based work, train and empower local female leaders, support community partners, and help combat hunger and food insecurity in the Treasure Valley. Ticket sales begin September 1, 2023. Visit the Junior League of Boise social media pages for more information.

The Junior League of Boise, a non-profit, is one of Idaho’s longest-standing, successful, and sustainable women’s organizations, providing the Treasure Valley with its volunteer services and projects for over 95 years, the release stated.