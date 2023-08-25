fbpx

PepsiCo Beverages North America unveils Boise distribution facility

Jason Thomas//August 25, 2023

Pepsi Boise

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open its new 109,000-square-foot distribution facility in Boise.

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open its new 109,000-square-foot distribution facility in Boise.

The facility advances PBNA’s goals of growing through sustainable business solutions and providing job opportunities for residents in the community, according to a news release.

The new building is also the first facility in the world to feature external signage of Pepsi’s new logo (its first update of the iconic Pepsi globe in 14 years), the release stated.

Designed with sustainability at the forefront, the new state-of-the-art facility is equipped with industry-leading technologies and sustainable business solutions to further achieve PBNA’s larger sustainability goals of bringing positive environmental advances to Idaho and beyond, the release stated.

Key features include fully electrified warehouse equipment, a modernized employee-centric office space, state-of-the-art fleet shop, and an optimized warehouse space for years of future growth.

The Boise facility is also bringing new jobs to the community and is hiring across merchandising, delivery, warehouse and sales operations.

For more information about open positions click here.

