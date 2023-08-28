Check out the latest Idaho commercial real estate roundup

The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various area real estate firms. Send submissions to [email protected], using the format of these transactions.

Midwest Motor Express, Inc. purchased 12.71 acres at Smeed Parkway & Skyway Street in Caldwell, Idaho – Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the buyer in this transaction.

US Bank renewed 3,688 square feet at 10541 W Overland Road in Boise, Idaho – LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction.

Daksh Gurukul, LLC DBA Sylvan Learning of Meridian leased 1,583 square feet of space at 2845 E Overland Road, Suite 170, Meridian, ID 83642. The Sundance Company represented the Landlord and Ben Fulcher of NAI Select represented the Tenant in the transaction.

Idaho Cheer renewed 11,600 square feet at 12400 W Overland Road in Meridian, Idaho – Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

TrendEthic, LLC purchased 17.50 acres of land at Pioneer Rd/W 100 Rd N in Blackfoot. Don Zebe of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Mike Zebe and Jared Zebe of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.

Lessons with Viola leased 260 square feet of retail space at 679 Filer Ave. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Jerrika Gonzalez of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Savepoint Retro leased 1,280 square feet of retail space at 647 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Welk Insurance leased 180 sq. ft. of mixed-use space at 1525 Addison Ave E Ste. B-1 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Jerrika Gonzalez of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Chattertown Therapy leased 220 square feet of mixed-use space at 1525 Addison Ave E Ste. C-10 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Jerrika Gonzalez of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Freedom Retirement Services, LLC leased 2,977 square feet of space at 3715 E Overland Road, Suite 240, Meridian, ID 83642. The Sundance Company represented the Landlord and Chrissy Smith of CBRE represented the Tenant in the transaction.

KJMS Holdings, LLC purchased 1,404 square feet at 5537 N Glenwood Street in Boise, Idaho – Curtis Cluff and Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Trey Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in this transaction.

425 Watertower LLC purchased 2.44 acres at E Watertower Street in Meridian, Idaho – Tyler Martin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in this transaction.

Capital Hill Holdings, L.L.C. purchased a 1,838 square foot office property at 3211 N Milwaukee in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

A-1 Answering Service leased 1,379 square feet of office space located at 1412 W Bannock Street in Boise. Kekaula Kaniho of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Deane Contracting leased 6,292 square feet of industrial space in Newby located at 3606 E Newby St in Nampa. Adam Bledsoe of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Erik McNary of TOK Commercial represented the landlord/tenant.

SCHEELS ALL SPORTS, Inc. leased 14,244 square feet of office space in Advantage Building located at 12426 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Brick & Mortar Hospitality Barber LLC leased 3,569 square feet of retail space in Barber Station Building located at 3035 E. Barber Valley Drive in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Treasure Valley Rossiter LLC leased 1,250 square feet of office space located at 7660 N Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Dirty Dough leased 1,325 square feet at 11736 State Street in Boise, Idaho – Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, and LeAnn Hume of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Chris Novak represented the tenant in this transaction.

Michael Larsen renewed 254 square feet at 223 N 6th Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Rocky Mountain Real Estate Development, LLC purchased 9,827 square feet of retail space in Emmett, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in this transaction.

Sherra Cunningham leased 334 square feet in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Rachel Wilson leased 401 square feet in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Righteous Signs & Designs leased 2,430 square feet in Nampa, Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Kelly Wedeve PLLC leased 398 square feet in Boise, Idaho Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, and LeAnn Hume of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Idaho Counseling & Neurofeedback, LLC leased 3,586 square feet of space at 3348 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian, ID 83642. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.