KeyBank awards Boise foodservice nonprofit $100K to boost careers

BOISE — KeyBank has awarded a $100,000 grant to Life’s Kitchen, a non-profit organization that prepares at-risk youth in Idaho to be successful in food service and other careers.

The KeyBank grant will allow Life’s Kitchen to expand its program and equip more young adults with the skills and training needed to secure employment, according to a news release.

“KeyBank is proud of the mission and work of Life’s Kitchen,” said Scott Schlange, president of KeyBank Idaho, in the release. “This grant will help to equip more young adults in our community with the confidence, skills and training needed to navigate the workplace and manage their household budgets.”

Founded in 2003 by local restaurateur Rory Farrow, Life’s Kitchen operates three foodservice businesses to provide on-the-job work experience to trainees, according to the release. In addition to foodservice training, students receive GED training, and attend life skills and employability classes each week. The curriculum covers a broad range of topics, including financial literacy, healthy relationship skills, mock job interviews, understanding insurance, taxes, college enrollment and more.

“Life’s Kitchen offers the confidence and training so desperately needed for at-risk youth to gain sustainable employment, escape poverty and learn to become financially stable,” said Angel Reyes, corporate responsibility officer for KeyBank in Idaho and Utah, said in the release. “KeyBank is honored to support this valuable and much-needed community initiative.”

More than 53% of Life’s Kitchen students live at or below the poverty level and 20% experience homelessness. In addition, many of these young adults face other serious challenges, such as mental illness, addiction, and abuse.

“We have seen the increased need in our community to support and provide workforce development, life skills and GED services to our young adults,” said Tammy Johnson, executive director of Life’s Kitchen, in the release. “The $100,000 impact grant from KeyBank Foundation will provide the means to help us reach more young adults to become independent and self-sustainable. On behalf of the board, staff, and our young adults we are deeply grateful. The KeyBank investment will open doors for more youth in our community.”

Life’s Kitchen is a 501c3 nonprofit social enterprise organization, providing Opportunity Youth (at-risk youth) ages 16-24 with wrap around work and life skills since 2003. Through its Workforce Development, Food Service, Life Skills, and GED Training Program, trainees receive the valuable skills and resources they need to become independent, financially stable and successful.

Over the years, Life’s Kitchen has provided over 575,000 hours of job training to more than 900 young adults, while providing more than 1,350,000 meals to community members in need. Life’s Kitchen provides 1,000 meals a week to Interfaith Sanctuary to help feed the homeless community.