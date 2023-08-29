Boise real estate firm adds 2 agents to staff

The Agency Boise has added two agents to its team.

Kerri O’Hara and Jessica Doss have achieved a combined total career sales volume of over $279 million.

A Boston native turned Boise enthusiast, O’Hara is recognized as one of the area’s top-producing agents and a relocation guru, according to a news release. Her passion for connecting people and places, coupled with her hands-on relocation experience was the brainchild behind her relocation YouTube channel and website.

“After moving around the country for a decade, you become keenly aware of how daunting and challenging it can be to be new to an area,” O’Hara said in the release. “My goal with every relocation client is to smooth out that process and ease their fears. By combining my knowledge with their wants and needs, I make sure they know everything possible about the areas and options available to them when finding their new home.”

A former Emmy-nominated television sports reporter and anchor, O’Hara left the television world behind after having her first child in 2011 and began her real estate career. Using years of on-camera experience, she took those skills and made them an integral part of her real estate marketing plan, the release stated.

Doss is a born and raised Boise native who believes that her city is “the best kept secret in the West.” With an abundance of outdoor recreation and a community of some of the friendliest people in the country, it’s no surprise that so many are drawn to Idaho’s capital.

“With the mountains a couple of hours away, foothills in our backyard and river running through town, what’s not to love?!” Doss said in the release.

Doss found her passion for real estate when building her own home.

“I absolutely loved every step of the process — from interior design to adding unconventional features — I felt I was able to create a unique and creative home that was the perfect fit for me,” she said in the release.

This experience was profoundly rewarding, and she finds the home searching process to be similar in nature. She believes the process should be fun, unique and even “out-of-box” at times.