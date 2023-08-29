fbpx

Last of 28 statewide makerspace labs unveiled in Nampa

Jason Thomas//August 29, 2023

The Idaho Out-of-School Network has unveiled a new educational tool, a Think Make Create mobile makerspace lab at the Boys and Girls Club in Nampa.

NAMPA — The Idaho Out-of-School Network has unveiled a new educational tool, a Think Make Create mobile makerspace lab at the Boys and Girls Club in Nampa. It is the final of 28 TMC labs placed around Idaho just in time for fall afterschool youth programs, according to a news release.

A TMC mobile makerspace lab is a place where kids can “do science” while having fun, the release stated. Activities help kids master the basic skills needed for future jobs in science, technology, math and engineering (STEM). Idaho’s TMC mobile makerspace labs were created by the Idaho Out-of-School Network and the University of Idaho 4H program to provide after-school learning opportunities and increase access to STEM education. More than 30,000 youth have used the mobile makerspace labs since 2021.

“The idea of putting STEM materials in a trailer to create a mobile makerspace has really taken off in Idaho. That’s because of our great partnership with businesses and agencies across the state,” said ION Director Anna Almerico in the release.

A TMC Lab starts as a large utility trailer manufactured by Trailers Plus in Nampa, one of the program’s major supporters, the release stated. Sponsors are secured and youth groups are engaged to transform it to a makerspace. The trailer is lined with shelving and souped up with folding tables, hand tools and thousands of dollars of educational materials, paper-towel rolls and glitter — to become a treasure chest for kids. Each TMC Lab includes curriculum that aligns with Idaho science standards from pre-K to 12th grade.

The TMC Labs are a treasure chest meant to serve 30 to 100 kids at a time with more than 80 different activities. The program relies on educators and trained adults to make the magic happen.

More than 50 educators attended a TMC educational workshop. They will begin using the mobile makerspace in schools, libraries and afterschool youth programs throughout Canyon County. The Boys and Girls Club will operate the lab during the school year and in summer programs next summer.

Project organizers hope TMC labs will catch on and be used widely in the community, the release stated. That way kids can use the mobile makerspace many times, have more exposure to STEM and make some STEAM – which happens when Art is added to this creative curriculum.

There are now 28 TMC Labs deployed around Idaho primarily in rural and underserved communities where STEM programs are often hard to find. The first TMC lab went on the road in early 2021.

The TMC Labs project is co-managed by ION and the University of Idaho-Extension 4-H Youth Program.  Collaborators include tribal youth programs, Idaho STEM Ecosystem, Gizmo Coeur d’Alene, Idaho STEM Action Center, Idaho Department of Education, Idaho Division of Career and Technical Training, Treasure Valley Family YMCA, One Stone, local libraries, Boys and Girls Clubs and some local United Way agencies.

TMC Labs are provided free to youth enrichment programs working in rural and underserved areas of Idaho because of the generosity of business partners.

Grants from the STEM Next Foundation Million Girls Moonshot helped launch the program. Funding has been provided by business partners Optum, Micron, Idaho National Laboratory, STCU in North Idaho, Trailers Plus and Sparklight with the help of the Idaho STEM Action Center. Schools and youth programs can request to use a lab by contacting ION Director Anna Almerico at [email protected].

