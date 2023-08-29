‘Transformational’: Plans unveiled for Lusk District redevelopment project

The proposed redevelopment will include more than 300 apartment homes as well as retail space and improved access to public transportation. (Photo Credit: Alley)

The City of Boise announced plans Tuesday to redevelop approximately five acres in the growing Lusk District, home to a mix of residents, including Boise State University students, long-time community members and visitors.

The partnership with Boise State University and JF Development Group LLC (J. Fisher Companies) establishes a framework for this “transformational” mixed-use redevelopment project that is innovative in design, environmentally sustainable and brings more affordable homes to the community, a news release from the city stated.

The city currently owns and manages over 300 apartments throughout Boise. A third (110) of those are between Capitol Boulevard and Lusk Street, at 1025 S. Capitol Boulevard and 1028 S. Lusk Street. These apartments — referred to collectively as Capitol Campus — provide some of our community’s most affordable housing, the release stated. Because these units are deteriorating, the city is planning to redevelop these properties in a way that aligns with the neighborhood’s vision to create a space that all can enjoy, while ensuring the current tenants remain stably housed.

The proposed redevelopment, reimagined with the community’s input, will include more than 300 apartment homes at varying price-points, including deeply affordable housing, the release stated. It will be designed to integrate with the unique characteristics of the Lusk District and include retail space and improved access to public transportation.

The university’s portion of the site, located at 855 W. Royal Blvd., is currently used as a commuter parking lot. It, too, will be planned, designed, and developed by J. Fisher Companies in a way that benefits neighborhood placemaking and the student experience, the release stated.

Additionally, the City of Boise will consider the purchase of the University Park Apartments, currently owned and operated by Boise State University. These apartments, located at 860 W. Sherwood St., also in the Lusk District, will be turned into permanent supportive housing, which provides housing alongside support services, for families with children exiting homelessness, the release stated. If the purchase is approved, the City of Boise will take possession of the apartments in summer 2024 so that current student residents keep their housing through the school year. Families will call University Park Apartments home in late fall/early winter 2024.

“The cost of a good place to live in Boise puts homes out of reach for many in our community. Partnering with J. Fisher and Boise State University on a comprehensive development plan for Capitol Campus, the University Park Apartments, and other adjacent properties owned by the University will allow us to bring more housing to our community, including for those who need access to deeply affordable housing and those who need Permanent Supportive Housing,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “I am thrilled to bring our shared vision to life to create housing that is innovative in design, environmentally sustainable, and captures the history and sense of place offered by the Lusk District. Most importantly, it will bring more than 300 homes at much-needed price points to the heart of our city.”

J. Fisher is also the development team that is working on The Franklin located in the Central Bench neighborhood. When completed, The Franklin will bring approximately 200 apartment homes affordable to residents earning $31,680 a year or a family of three earning $40,680 or below.