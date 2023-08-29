fbpx

Twin Falls bank signs on as exclusive financial institution of IHSAA

Jason Thomas//August 29, 2023

First Federal Bank IHSAA

First Federal Bank and the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) have partnered to enhance high school sports and extracurricular programs statewide.

TWIN FALLS First Federal Bank and the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) have partnered to enhance high school sports and extracurricular programs statewide.

In addition to supporting high school activities’ continued success and growth, First Federal Bank will work with the IHSAA to provide financial education assistance and resources to all member schools. For their involvement, First Federal Bank will be recognized as the exclusive financial institution of the IHSAA, according to a First Federal Bank news release.

“IHSAA plays a significant role within the state, and we wanted to aid in their efforts,” said Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, president and CEO of First Federal Bank, in the release. “On top of helping with various IHSAA programs, we are very excited to serve as the financial education partner for the Association and its member schools. First Federal Bank is uniquely qualified to provide this support, from being based in Idaho for over 100 years to our conscious approach to personal finances. Our mission as a bank is to enhance the financial well-being of our customers.”

Beginning this fall, the multi-year partnership includes numerous initiatives where First Federal and the IHSAA will collaborate to deliver premier experiences and opportunities to schools, the release stated. Of note is the financial education campaign, which will assist high schools as they implement new expectations by the Idaho Legislature for financial literacy. Passed during the most recent legislative session, House Bill 92 requires students graduating from an Idaho high school to be taught personal finance.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with First Federal Bank and have them be the official financial institution of the Idaho High School Activities Association,” said Ty Jones, executive director of the IHSAA, in the release. “They have been an Idaho institution for a long time, known for their community involvement and impact. We look forward to working together for many years in an effort to support Idaho’s schools and students.”

Along with the financial education program, First Federal will be part of the IHSAA’s:

  • Schools of Excellence – A yearlong initiative where schools earn points based on their students’ performance in athletics, academics, and sportsmanship. The top three schools from each classification are recognized.
  • Interscholastic Stars Scholarship – Established in 1992, the Interscholastic Star scholarship program recognizes and rewards outstanding students who participate in high school athletic and non-athletic activities. Over $12,000 is provided to students and schools each year through scholarships and awards.
  • Academic State Champions – Awarded to the varsity team from each classification that achieves the highest cumulative grade point average.

The First Federal Bank brand will also be visible throughout the school year, featured through in-venue signage and activation at Idaho High School State Championships; digital exposure via the IHSAA’s official website idhsaa.org; and social media presence on ISHAA official platforms, including the presenting sponsor of the Play of the Week.

