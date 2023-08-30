fbpx

Committee members, executive firm named for Idaho State president search

Jason Thomas//August 30, 2023

Idaho State University's administration building.

Idaho State Board of Education President Linda Clark has revealed the names of stakeholders selected to serve on the Idaho State University president search committee.

The 12-person committee will vet candidates, interview semi-finalists and recommend a list of finalists for the State Board of Education to consider. The Board will interview finalists and select Idaho State University’s 14th president, according to a news release.

“We have a strong committee of ISU stakeholders who care deeply about the institution,”  Clark said in the release. “Idaho State University has been on a roll these past five years and the next president needs to continue and build on that momentum. Board Members Cally Roach and Cindy Siddoway will co-chair the search committee both are ISU alumnae and I know the committee’s recommendations will help us find a strong leader to continue ISU’s positive trajectory.”

The Idaho State University president search committee members are:

  • Cally Roach – State Board Member, Search Committee Co-Chair
  • Cindy Siddoway – State Board Member, Search Committee Co-Chair
  • Stephanie Adams – Board Member, ISU Alumni Association
  • Colden Baxter – Chair, ISU Faculty Senate
  • Art Beary – Representative from Business and the Community
  • Teresa Conner – Dean, ISU College of Health
  • Dave Jeppesen – Past Chair, ISU Foundation
  • Brian Sagendorf – VP of Operations, ISU Administration
  • Jessy Sears – President, ISU Staff Council
  • Pauline Thiros – ISU Athletic Director
  • Claudia Washakie – Secretary, Fort Hall Business Council
  • Emma Watts – President, Associated Students of Idaho State University

SEARCH FIRM NAMED

Clark also announced that the executive search firm WittKieffer has been selected to lead the ISU president search.

WittKieffer has been in business for more than 50 years and has extensive experience in the education sector. WittKieffer will be paid approximately $161,700. The search will begin immediately.

The State Board’s goal is to be able to name Idaho State University’s new president by the end of the calendar year.

ISU has established a president search webpage, which will be continually updated throughout the process.

 

