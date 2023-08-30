Make-A-Wish Idaho names regional manager

Make-A-Wish Idaho has announced the appointment of Michelle John as regional manager for North Idaho.

In this role, John will be responsible for supporting wishes and fundraising to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses North Idaho.

“We are thrilled to have Michelle join the Make-A-Wish Idaho team,” said Janie Best, president and CEO, said in a news release. “She brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role, and we are confident that she will be a great asset to our organization.”

John will serve as the primary staff member for the new Make-A-Wish North Idaho Office, which recently held its grand opening and ribbon cutting. The office is located at 362 N. Herborn Place in Post Falls.

John is passionate about making a difference in the lives of children, and she is excited to join Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“I believe that wishes can change lives,” she said. “I am honored to be able to work with this amazing organization and help grant wishes to children in need.”

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. With the help of generous donors, Make-A-Wish Idaho has granted nearly 2,000 wishes to children in the state.