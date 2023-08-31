Bank appoints vice president business banking manager

John V. Evans Jr., president of D.L. Evans Bank, has announced the appointment of Keleigh Godfrey as the vice president business banking manager.

Godfrey brings with her over 23 years of banking experience. As the vice president business banking manager, she is responsible for coordinating and directing business services products including cash management, remote deposit capture sales, merchant services activities to include the development of new business and expansion of existing business relationships.

Her community involvement includes being a member of the Twin Falls Optimist Club and in her free time her and her husband enjoy camping, Jeeping and skiing.

Godfrey invites friends, family and customers to visit her at the Twin Falls Financial Center located at 906 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, or she may be reached by phone at 208-933-2201.