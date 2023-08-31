Expert: With strong economy, Idaho ‘goldmine’ for franchising potential

An Economic Performance report shows that Idaho’s economy has been outperformed by only three states over the past decade, ranking No.4 for both economic outlook and economic performance — reflecting its robust economic growth.

What does that mean for franchising in the state?

According to franchise industry expert and publisher of 1851 Franchise, Nick Powills, a significant portion of franchisers in the state are not effectively utilizing the power of data to their advantage. Despite Idaho’s impressive economic rankings, there is untapped potential for franchising businesses to optimize their strategies and outcomes through data-driven insights.

“Idaho presents a unique opportunity. Savvy franchisers who understand the economics can find a goldmine here,” he said. “The state’s cost of living and potential for franchisees to stretch their dollars make it a fertile ground for expansion.”

Powills noted that when it comes to franchising, the value of the dollar takes on a different perspective. With franchisees typically required to pay royalties, technology fees, and marketing fees, the actual worth of the dollar diminishes, effectively reducing it to around 90 cents.

Idaho’s strong economic foundation, lower living expenses, and an inviting business climate contribute to its appeal for potential franchisees. Powills stated that the state emerges as a promising state for small business owners and franchisees alike.

“The benefit of being a franchisee is obviously, the playbook’s already written and you’re trying to jumpstart your business a little bit faster, but that does create some complexity,” he said. “All the data points towards Idaho would be fantastic states to the small business owner or franchisee.”