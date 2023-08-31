fbpx

Expert: With strong economy, Idaho ‘goldmine’ for franchising potential

Chloe Baul//August 31, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

Expert: With strong economy, Idaho ‘goldmine’ for franchising potential

Idahpo Franchises

Idaho franchises in the Treasure Valley (IBR file photo).

Expert: With strong economy, Idaho ‘goldmine’ for franchising potential

Chloe Baul//August 31, 2023

An Economic Performance report shows that Idaho’s economy has been outperformed by only three states over the past decade, ranking No.4 for both economic outlook and economic performance — reflecting its robust economic growth.

What does that mean for franchising in the state?

According to franchise industry expert and publisher of 1851 Franchise, Nick Powills, a significant portion of franchisers in the state are not effectively utilizing the power of data to their advantage. Despite Idaho’s impressive economic rankings, there is untapped potential for franchising businesses to optimize their strategies and outcomes through data-driven insights.

“Idaho presents a unique opportunity. Savvy franchisers who understand the economics can find a goldmine here,” he said. “The state’s cost of living and potential for franchisees to stretch their dollars make it a fertile ground for expansion.” 

Powills noted that when it comes to franchising, the value of the dollar takes on a different perspective. With franchisees typically required to pay royalties, technology fees, and marketing fees, the actual worth of the dollar diminishes, effectively reducing it to around 90 cents. 

Idaho’s strong economic foundation, lower living expenses, and an inviting business climate contribute to its appeal for potential franchisees. Powills stated that the state emerges as a promising state for small business owners and franchisees alike.

“The benefit of being a franchisee is obviously, the playbook’s already written and you’re trying to jumpstart your business a little bit faster, but that does create some complexity,” he said. “All the data points towards Idaho would be fantastic states to the small business owner or franchisee.”

d

Related Content

Idaho home prices

How rising interest rates are affecting Idaho’s home prices

Idaho and Utah are highlighted as states where such promising market gains could materialize.

August 30, 2023
Idaho State president

Committee members, executive firm named for Idaho State president search

The 12-person committee will vet candidates, interview semi-finalists and recommend a list of finalists for th[...]

August 30, 2023

Last of 28 statewide makerspace labs unveiled in Nampa

Activities help kids master the basic skills needed for future jobs in science, technology, math and engineeri[...]

August 29, 2023
Priest Lake auction

5 properties at Priest Lake auctioned for $6 million

The public auction generated $1 million over the appraised value of the properties.

August 28, 2023
Junior League of Boise

Junior League of Boise appoints new president

Prior to her role as president, the new president served as membership chair for two years and as president-el[...]

August 25, 2023

5 Idaho National Laboratory technologies win prestigious awards

The competition, now in its 61st year, celebrates technology innovations from across the public and private se[...]

August 24, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Small Business Administration Changes

OPINION: 5 reasons why small business owners should benefit from SBA changes

11/8/2023

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023