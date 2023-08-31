fbpx

Idaho Falls bank executive to step down, replacement named

Jason Thomas//August 31, 2023

Home>News>

Idaho Falls bank executive to step down, replacement named

Lynda Fennern & Steffen Stowell

Lynda Fennern & Steffen Stowell

Idaho Falls bank executive to step down, replacement named

Jason Thomas//August 31, 2023

IDAHO FALLS — KeyBank today has announced that Lynda Fennern is retiring after a 40-year career focused on commercial, agriculture and business banking in Eastern Idaho.

Fennern has worked with KeyBank for 35 years, most recently serving as vice president for commercial banking based in Idaho Falls. Her retirement is effective Sept. 8, according to a news release.

“During her four-decade career, Lynda has been a positive influence, fierce advocate and trusted confidant to her customers, coworkers and the Eastern Idaho community,” said Ryan Shaw, business banking leader for KeyBank in Idaho and Utah, said in the release. “She has earned the utmost respect of her peers and partners, and while we will miss her tremendously, we also look forward to hearing about her retirement adventures.”

Fennern was an assistant branch manager at Valley Bank in 1992 when it was purchased by KeyBank, according to the release. She’s held numerous leadership positions at KeyBank and within the community. Fennern’s Eastern Idaho career and community involvement has spanned from Idaho Falls to Pocatello to Driggs and Ashton.

Fennern has held leadership roles in numerous civic and nonprofit organizations throughout her career, including board roles with The Development Company, Civitans and Working Women’s Golf League, as well as a volunteer role with the Idaho Falls Rotary Club. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Idaho State University.

“I have been very fortunate to have found a wonderful career that allows me to work with customers in a wide variety of industries,” said Fennern in the release. “I’ve enjoyed learning about their companies, their niche in the market, how they developed their products and how they take them to market. I’m so appreciative of the opportunities I’ve had to work with these businesses and owners.”

Idaho resident Steffen Stowell has joined the KeyBank Idaho Falls team as a senior business banking manager and will replace Fennern, helping local business clients to meet their core business banking needs, including cash management, payments, equipment finance and other products and services, the release stated.

He has nearly a decade of commercial lending and business banking relationship management experience while also obtaining degrees in Business Management and Accounting from LDS Business College. He previously served in commercial banking roles at Zions Bank and Wells Fargo. Stowell also serves as a youth sports coach and raises funds for Meals on Wheels through the Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show.

“I’m excited to welcome Steffen to the team and am confident that our clients in Eastern Idaho will benefit from his leadership and expert guidance,” said Shaw in the release. “Lynda has taken outstanding care of her clients in and around Idaho Falls for many years, and we are excited to know that they’ll also be in very good hands with Steffen.”

"

Related Content

Bank appoints vice president business banking manager

The executive is responsible for coordinating and directing business services products.

August 31, 2023
Idahpo Franchises

Expert: With strong economy, Idaho ‘goldmine’ for franchising potential

A significant portion of franchisers in the state are not effectively utilizing the power of data to their adv[...]

August 31, 2023

Industrial hemp plant to begin production in Rexburg

The facility can process more than three tons of hemp per hour, addressing a major pain point for the hemp ind[...]

August 31, 2023
Idaho home prices

How rising interest rates are affecting Idaho’s home prices

Idaho and Utah are highlighted as states where such promising market gains could materialize.

August 30, 2023
Make-A-Wish Idaho names regional manager

Make-A-Wish Idaho names regional manager

The new hire will be responsible for supporting wishes and fundraising to grant wishes to children with critic[...]

August 30, 2023

Idaho farmers facing more headwinds in 2023 — here’s why

In 2023, farm-level prices for most ag commodities are trending downward while input costs are holding steady [...]

August 30, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Small Business Administration Changes

OPINION: 5 reasons why small business owners should benefit from SBA changes

11/8/2023

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023