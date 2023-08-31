Idaho Falls bank executive to step down, replacement named

IDAHO FALLS — KeyBank today has announced that Lynda Fennern is retiring after a 40-year career focused on commercial, agriculture and business banking in Eastern Idaho.

Fennern has worked with KeyBank for 35 years, most recently serving as vice president for commercial banking based in Idaho Falls. Her retirement is effective Sept. 8, according to a news release.

“During her four-decade career, Lynda has been a positive influence, fierce advocate and trusted confidant to her customers, coworkers and the Eastern Idaho community,” said Ryan Shaw, business banking leader for KeyBank in Idaho and Utah, said in the release. “She has earned the utmost respect of her peers and partners, and while we will miss her tremendously, we also look forward to hearing about her retirement adventures.”

Fennern was an assistant branch manager at Valley Bank in 1992 when it was purchased by KeyBank, according to the release. She’s held numerous leadership positions at KeyBank and within the community. Fennern’s Eastern Idaho career and community involvement has spanned from Idaho Falls to Pocatello to Driggs and Ashton.

Fennern has held leadership roles in numerous civic and nonprofit organizations throughout her career, including board roles with The Development Company, Civitans and Working Women’s Golf League, as well as a volunteer role with the Idaho Falls Rotary Club. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Idaho State University.

“I have been very fortunate to have found a wonderful career that allows me to work with customers in a wide variety of industries,” said Fennern in the release. “I’ve enjoyed learning about their companies, their niche in the market, how they developed their products and how they take them to market. I’m so appreciative of the opportunities I’ve had to work with these businesses and owners.”

Idaho resident Steffen Stowell has joined the KeyBank Idaho Falls team as a senior business banking manager and will replace Fennern, helping local business clients to meet their core business banking needs, including cash management, payments, equipment finance and other products and services, the release stated.

He has nearly a decade of commercial lending and business banking relationship management experience while also obtaining degrees in Business Management and Accounting from LDS Business College. He previously served in commercial banking roles at Zions Bank and Wells Fargo. Stowell also serves as a youth sports coach and raises funds for Meals on Wheels through the Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show.

“I’m excited to welcome Steffen to the team and am confident that our clients in Eastern Idaho will benefit from his leadership and expert guidance,” said Shaw in the release. “Lynda has taken outstanding care of her clients in and around Idaho Falls for many years, and we are excited to know that they’ll also be in very good hands with Steffen.”