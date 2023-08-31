Industrial hemp plant to begin production in Rexburg

REXBURG – Whitefield Fiber Processing, a subsidiary of Whitefield Global Holdings LLC, has partnered with Hemp Ventures and IPH Farms to open a full-service fiber processing facility.

The state-of-the-art equipment in the facility, set to go online in the coming weeks, can process more than three tons of hemp per hour, addressing a major pain point for the hemp industry, according to a news release.

“Whitefield Global Holdings is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment while supplying the world with sustainable, high-quality raw goods for a healthier planet,” said John Read, CEO, and co-founder of WGH, in the release. “This new fiber processing facility does that in three ways — by increasing processing capacity in this part of the country so that more farmers can grow hemp; by making our high-quality offtakes available to upstream buyers at affordable prices in their desired just-in-time quantities; and by serving as a research and development hub so that we can continue to innovate with hemp.”

The facility will process hemp grown on contract by farmers in Idaho, Nebraska and South Dakota, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality hemp, the release stated. The bast fiber and hurd produced at the facility will be used in hempcrete, a hemp-based plywood alternative, a hemp-based plastic alternative, pet and livestock absorption products and oil spill mitigation.

“Our team has more than 150 years of experience leading companies and making change in agriculture.” Read said in the release. “We believe that our farmer-focused approach and desire to create opportunity through hemp could be the key to solving many of the issues facing the hemp industry, and this processing facility is the first step.”