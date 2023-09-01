fbpx

ACLU of Idaho fills newly created executive position

Jason Thomas//September 1, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

ACLU of Idaho fills newly created executive position

Donnelly Tzul

Donnelly Tzul

ACLU of Idaho fills newly created executive position

Jason Thomas//September 1, 2023

BOISE – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho is deepening its advocacy portfolio of community and legislative engagement, with the hire of Julianne Donnelly Tzul as its advocacy director.

“We are very excited to have Julianne join the ACLU of Idaho,” said Leo Morales, ACLU of Idaho executive director, in a news release. “She brings over a decade of experience in community-based advocacy and management, with a particular focus on centering the voices of those most marginalized in our state. The ACLU continues to be the most prominent civil liberties and civils rights organization in Idaho and Julianne is well positioned to lead our advocacy department, fighting alongside other Idahoans working for justice.”

The full-time position is the first of its kind at the civil rights organization. Donnelly Tzul joins the ACLU after previously serving as the executive director for the International Rescue Committee in Boise for over 12 years.

“Growing up in Pocatello, I have deep pride in the care we show one another in all our communities across the state,” said Tzul in the release. “Care is what makes the independence and freedom of thought that we celebrate in Idaho possible. I’m thrilled to join a team working so diligently to make Idaho a safe home for all of our neighbors throughout the state.”

v

Related Content

Idahpo Franchises

Expert: With strong economy, Idaho ‘goldmine’ for franchising potential

A significant portion of franchisers in the state are not effectively utilizing the power of data to their adv[...]

August 31, 2023
Idaho home prices

How rising interest rates are affecting Idaho’s home prices

Idaho and Utah are highlighted as states where such promising market gains could materialize.

August 30, 2023
Idaho State president

Committee members, executive firm named for Idaho State president search

The 12-person committee will vet candidates, interview semi-finalists and recommend a list of finalists for th[...]

August 30, 2023

Last of 28 statewide makerspace labs unveiled in Nampa

Activities help kids master the basic skills needed for future jobs in science, technology, math and engineeri[...]

August 29, 2023
Priest Lake auction

5 properties at Priest Lake auctioned for $6 million

The public auction generated $1 million over the appraised value of the properties.

August 28, 2023
Junior League of Boise

Junior League of Boise appoints new president

Prior to her role as president, the new president served as membership chair for two years and as president-el[...]

August 25, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Small Business Administration Changes

OPINION: 5 reasons why small business owners should benefit from SBA changes

11/8/2023

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023