ACLU of Idaho fills newly created executive position

BOISE – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho is deepening its advocacy portfolio of community and legislative engagement, with the hire of Julianne Donnelly Tzul as its advocacy director.

“We are very excited to have Julianne join the ACLU of Idaho,” said Leo Morales, ACLU of Idaho executive director, in a news release. “She brings over a decade of experience in community-based advocacy and management, with a particular focus on centering the voices of those most marginalized in our state. The ACLU continues to be the most prominent civil liberties and civils rights organization in Idaho and Julianne is well positioned to lead our advocacy department, fighting alongside other Idahoans working for justice.”

The full-time position is the first of its kind at the civil rights organization. Donnelly Tzul joins the ACLU after previously serving as the executive director for the International Rescue Committee in Boise for over 12 years.

“Growing up in Pocatello, I have deep pride in the care we show one another in all our communities across the state,” said Tzul in the release. “Care is what makes the independence and freedom of thought that we celebrate in Idaho possible. I’m thrilled to join a team working so diligently to make Idaho a safe home for all of our neighbors throughout the state.”