Manufacturer opens $44M ‘first-of-its-kind’ facility in Star

STAR — Greyloch has opened its newly completed, state-of-the-art cabinet manufacturing facility in Star.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, which is by invitation only, will take place on Sept. 6.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors to the community and share our passion for cabinets. This grand opening represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and a shared vision for excellence,” said Shaun Fickes, CEO of Greyloch, in the release. ”

Greyloch opened its doors in Meridian in 1991. It is now poised to revolutionize the cabinet industry with its innovative approach, a news release stated. We are focused on crafting exceptional custom cabinetry solutions that elevate the functionality, aesthetics, and distinctiveness of all spaces.

The facility represents a $44 million investment and currently employes 50 people, with that number increasing to over 100 over the next two to three years.

Its new 97,000-square-foot facility was designed to house one of the most technologically advanced, networked manufacturing lines in North America, the release stated. Greyloch, in a collaborative effort with Homag, a Germany-based company, and the world’s leading manufacturer of woodworking machinery, have developed this highly efficient production line which will deliver the highest quality products, while minimizing waste and establishing some of the shortest lead times in the industry, the release stated.

“We are excited that Greyloch is expanding, and with it, creating more quality jobs and innovation for our state,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “This most recent expansion builds upon Greyloch’s long history and expands opportunities for Star and the region. We look forward to its continued growth and success in Idaho.”

Upcoming Events:

VIP VENDOR DAY

This day is reserved for contractors, developers, architects, designers, remodelers, and industry suppliers. Attendees will be introduced to the latest in the materials and hardware, along with the opportunity to network with other industry professionals. They will be able to see firsthand the production floor in motion and get a glimpse into the capabilities of the remarkable facility. If you are interested in attending, email [email protected].

Star Community Day

The City of Star has opened its arms to Greyloch, and to show their appreciation, Greyloch will be opening their doors to the community, the release stated.

On Sept. 16, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the new facility will be on full display to the public at 350 N. Calhoun Place, Star.

Production area tours and demonstrations will be available to anyone to attend. Tickets are free, and are available on our website at www.greyloch.com. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food to donate to the Star Food Bank.

“We are excited to celebrate American manufacturing excellence with Greyloch’s cutting-edge cabinet facility here in Star. Greyloch’s commitment to our community goes beyond just the beautiful building; they’re a true partner, adding support to community events and organizations,” Star Mayor Trevor A. Chadwick said in the release. “Their facility not only creates cabinets, but also jobs that bolster our local workforce and contribute to our commercial vitality. We are proud to see their state-of-the[1]art facility marking the entrance to our city.”