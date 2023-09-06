fbpx

Gas prices in Idaho continue to climb — when will it stop?

Chloe Baul//September 6, 2023

Idaho gas prices

Gas prices in Idaho are on the rise due to an increase in crude oil costs and sustained high demand during the Labor Day weekend.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho is currently $4.16, up by a penny from last week and 15 cents from last month. In contrast, the national average stands at $3.81, down by a penny from last week and two cents from last month.

Idaho now ranks as the 9th state with the most expensive fuel, following California ($5.33), Washington ($5.09), Hawaii ($4.79), Oregon ($4.74), Alaska ($4.61), Nevada ($4.54), Arizona ($4.33), and Utah ($4.29).

“With price hikes slowing down this week, it would be tempting to say that better days are right around the corner. Sadly, we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Fuel demand is holding steady, and the cost of crude oil has shot up $6 per barrel in the last few days. There’s a real possibility that pump prices could climb through mid-September and even beyond.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, fuel demand recently exceeded 9 million barrels per day, while gasoline stocks slightly declined. The combination of reduced supplies, strong demand, and expensive crude oil is driving up fuel prices, and the ongoing hurricane season could exacerbate the situation.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil benchmark is currently trading near $87 per barrel, up by $6 compared to last week, $5 compared to last month, and similar to last year. Ongoing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are straining global supplies as they attempt to meet current demand levels.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll see a reversal of fortune sometime in the next few weeks – downward pressure on pump prices due to lower demand, and the return of winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to make than summer-blend,” Conde said. “But for now, we’re all tightening our budgets and hanging on for the ride.” 

Idaho gas prices as of Sept. 5:

Boise – $4.21 

Coeur d’Alene – $4.10

Franklin – $4.32 

Idaho Falls – $4.08 

Lewiston – $4.03 

Pocatello – $4.19

Rexburg – $4.14

Twin Falls – $4.06

 

