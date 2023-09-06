fbpx

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants record number of requests

Jason Thomas//September 6, 2023

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants record number of requests

Make-A-Wish Idaho has granted 127 wishes during its latest fiscal year, the most wishes the chapter has ever granted during a year.

BOISE — Make-A-Wish Idaho has granted 127 wishes during its latest fiscal year, the most wishes the chapter has ever granted during a year, according to a news release.

The sizable increase in wishes is due, in part, to pandemic-related delays as well as an increase in the state’s population, the release stated. Make-A-Wish Idaho also received a record number of wish referrals during the latest fiscal year which ran from Sept. 1, 2022, until Aug. 31, 2023.

The previous record of 100 wishes granted was set in 2012-13, and the average number of wishes granted per year is approximately 90. As the state’s population continues to grow, Make-A-Wish Idaho estimates that it will likely grant over 110 wishes per year going forward.

The most popular wishes were Disney-destination wishes, according to the release. Sixty kids wished to go to Disney World or Disneyland. Shopping spree wishes were a distant second with 15 and Hawaii wishes came in third place with 13. Other popular wishes included meetings with celebrities, sports teams, trips to New York City, and wishes to have a puppy.

Jane is a 14-year-old lymphoma survivor from Meridian whose wish to go to Disney World was granted in October 2022.  Jane especially enjoyed watching movies by the pool at Give Kids the World Resort as well as visiting the Disney parks and Universal Studios in Orlando.

“My wish changed my life and my family’s life forever because of the amazing experience it was! I’m so thankful for the generous people that made my wish possible, and my family and I will never forget them or my wish trip!” she said in the release.

According to a 2022 wish impact study, participants — comprised of wish family members, adult wish kids and medical professionals —s aid that the wish experience contributed substantially to physical, mental, and emotional health, the release stated.  Participants also said that wishes brought families closer together and tended to improve a child’s compliance with their treatment.

