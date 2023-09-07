fbpx

Link Up Idaho, agencies launch statewide high-speed internet initiative

Jason Thomas//September 7, 2023

Link Up Idaho

Link Up Idaho, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Broadband and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB), has introduce Broadband 101, a groundbreaking statewide initiative and event series aimed at bringing high-speed internet access to every corner of Idaho.

BOISE – Link Up Idaho, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Broadband and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB), has introduce Broadband 101, a groundbreaking statewide initiative and event series aimed at bringing high-speed internet access to every corner of Idaho.

The Broadband 101 event series is not only here to educate attendees about the benefits of high-speed internet, but also to hear the thoughts and ideas on how the State can improve broadband expansion across Idaho, according to a news release.

The Idaho Office of Broadband invites members of the public, communities and other stakeholders to participate in Broadband 101, and together, unlock the immense potential of high-speed internet for all Idahoans.

In today’s digitally-driven world, high-speed internet has become an indispensable tool for education, healthcare, business, public safety and daily communication, the release stated. Broadband 101 will explain the benefits that high-speed internet can bring to the public and Idaho communities. Additionally, the office will be gathering comments and ideas on broadband expansion in communities. Your feedback will shape our future policies and initiatives to ensure that no one in Idaho is left behind in the digital age.

The Idaho Office of Broadband will be meeting across the state so members of the public and communities have the opportunity to attend and provide input.

To find a list of meeting dates, locations and to register, click here.

Learn more about the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program by clicking here. here.

