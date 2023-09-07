fbpx

Saint Alphonsus Hospitals earn reaccreditation for health tech programs

Jason Thomas//September 7, 2023

Saint Alphonsus Hospitals

Dr. Michael Rich, Non-Invasive Cardiology Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus

BOISE – The echocardiography programs at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, and Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Nampa, Ontario and Baker City have earned reaccreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC).

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiac conditions, according to a news release. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

“Achieving system-wide accreditation ensures that our patients receive the same quality of services throughout our network of facilities. With this recognition we can demonstrate to our community that our organization is dedicated to providing high-quality patient care while striving to improve patient outcomes and safety,” said Dr. Michael Rich, Non-Invasive Cardiology Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus.

Accurate diagnoses based on echocardiography depend on many factors, including the training and experience of the sonographer, the type of equipment used, and the quality assessment metrics each hospital is required to measure.

The three-year reaccreditation means that all four hospitals have undergone an intensive application and review process and were found to be in compliance with published standards, demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiology.

The IAC is a nonprofit organization that evaluates and accredits facilities that provide diagnostic imaging and interventional-based procedures.  IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality of care and a commitment to continuous improvement.

 

