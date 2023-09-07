Want to test drive an electric vehicle? Here’s your chance

A line of electric automobiles and light trucks at the Idaho Power Electric Vehicle Open House at the Idaho Power facility on Franklin Road in Boise on Aug. 23. Photo by Catie Clark.

Idaho Power will sponsor two Electric Car Guest Drives on Sept. 9 in Pocatello and Sept. 16 in Nampa.

The events will feature electric vehicles (EV) from several manufacturers including Tesla, Ford, Kia and more, according to a news release. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations.

Customers can register to drive an EV on the event website by clicking here. Participants will receive an email confirming their scheduled drive time. Guests interested in viewing the EVs and the displays do not need to pre-register.

Idaho Power Senior Program Specialist Patti Best said the purpose of the event is to increase awareness of EVs.

“Many drivers are not aware of the benefits of driving electric cars despite the fact they cost less to fuel and maintain,” Best said in the release. “They are also fun to drive, with instant acceleration they provide a smoother ride, quieter operation (and better performance) than gas-powered cars.”

More information about the Electric Car Guest Drives is available by clicking here.