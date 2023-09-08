fbpx

Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance expansion into Washington state to benefit agricultural communities

September 8, 2023

Pocatello, Idaho, USA - October 14th, 2022: Idaho Farm Bureau Federation building.

In a recent update, Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance and the Washington Farm Bureau Federation have teamed up in a strategic partnership with far-reaching implications for both organizations and Washington state’s agricultural community.

The partnership aims to leverage Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance‘s expertise to deliver a variety of specialized insurance products to members of the Washington Farm Bureau. The move has been met with enthusiasm from both sides.

“We are thrilled to join forces with our Washington Farm Bureau neighbors,” said Todd Argall, the executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance companies. “We look forward to establishing lasting relationships with Washington’s families, farmers, ranchers and business owners by safeguarding what matters most to them.”

This collaboration will see Farm Bureau agents establishing a presence in Washington, with plans to commence sales in 2024. While Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s commitment to its home state continues to grow, this partnership also presents new opportunities for them to extend their support to the broader Northwest community and the agricultural sector.

Bryan Searle, president of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance companies, emphasized the company’s reputation for providing essential products and services to secure the operations and families of its customers.

“The Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance family is proud of this proven track record and is committed to bringing the same level of dedication and expertise to Washington Farm Bureau members,” he stated.

This partnership highlights efforts to strengthen support for the Pacific Northwest’s agricultural community, emphasizing shared values and commitment between the two Farm Bureau entities.

 

