New service gears up to transport sports fans

rbenedict//September 8, 2023

Boise State Football Shuttle

Image: Valley Regional Transit

Rooting for the Boise State football team will be easier this season thanks to a new service being offered by Valley Regional Transit (VRT).

A “free-to-ride” service taking sports fans from seven stops throughout Downtown Boise to Albertsons Stadium has been introduced by VRT to reduce traffic congestion and let people know about the public transportation system and what it offers.

“Our aim is to increase mobility when and where the transportation network is stressed, and home games are certainly one of those times,” said Elaine Clegg, CEO of VRT in a release. “These events are also excellent opportunities to raise awareness about VRT.”

Shuttles will run two hours prior to Boise State home games, connecting Main Street Station, downtown parking garages and other stops, taking attendees to the stadium every 10 minutes. Shuttles will run for an hour after games to return riders to their stops.

Additionally, riders can track buses to make sure they don’t miss them by using VRT’s Spot mobile app or by tracking them at rideVRT.org/gameday.

An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 riders are expected to take advantage of the free transportation during the games.

Clegg said the transportation system has explored service for high-demand events in the past.

“There is tremendous potential in our community to provide the freedom to move and a relief to traffic and congestion,” she said.

The Game Day Shuttle comes on the heels of services such as VRT’s Treeline shuttle, which has been providing transportation to the Treeline Music Festival since it began in 2019. A record number of 3,600 riders used the service at last spring’s festival, according to VRT, tripling its previous ridership.

