Property owners, schools benefit from tax relief program

As school districts across Idaho began seeing an influx of state general fund dollars at the end of August, property owners should start seeing a reduction in their property taxes.

According to Gov. Brad Little’s office, the state is covering $300 million in costs that would otherwise be billed to property owners, with more than $106 million going to schools.

Little announced the relief program, also called the Circuit Breaker Program, during his State of the State and Budget address in January of this year. The Legislature passed House Bill 292 earlier this year. About $110 million could be provided in the second and third years of the program.

The funds distributed to schools are based on average daily attendance. For example, West Ada Joint School District, with an average daily attendance in the 2022-23 school year of 39,017 students, would receive roughly $14.4 million. Whereas as smaller district like Basin School District northeast of Boise, with an average daily attendance of 315 students would receive about $117,609.

“Idaho already has the third lowest property taxes in the country, and we took steps this year to lower them further,” Little said in a press release. “Idaho has delivered more tax relief per capita than any other state, and we’re proud to turn money back to the hardworking people of our state while making critical investments in schools and infrastructure to keep up with growth.”

That “tremendous pace of growth,” the governor said, is placing a strain on statewide services locally, “which increases the potential to drive up your property taxes.”

Little went on to say that the cost burden is usually shifted to taxpayers instead of being addressed “head-on.”

He went on to say the state would address those needs by “continuing to make long-range strategic investments in schools, roads, water and other key areas to maintain our high quality of life.”

How much property tax will be saved by individual property owners will vary depending on existing school levies. According to the state website, “specific reductions will be determined this fall and shown on tax bills sent in late November.”