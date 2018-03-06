Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / CMBS loan delinquencies plunge (access required)

CMBS loan delinquencies plunge (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 6, 2018 0

The delinquency rate for U.S. real estate loans in commercial mortgage-backed securities dropped for the eighth straight month in February. The CMBS loan delinquency rate fell to 4.51 percent, a decrease of 32 basis points from January, and the lowest level since Feb. 2016, according to Trepp, a CMBS loan analyst. The percentage of loans that are ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo