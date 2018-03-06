Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Home shoppers in Boise and beyond move outward from the suburbs (access required)

Home shoppers in Boise and beyond move outward from the suburbs (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 6, 2018 0

Forty-one straight months of inventory declines and housing price gains are prompting buyers to expand their home search beyond their immediate metro markets to under-the-radar secondary markets such as Boise, according to a new report by realtor.com, a leading online real estate website, that gives insight into which may be America's next top markets to ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo