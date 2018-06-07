Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Police and paramedics will get dedicated space at Saint Alphonsus in Nampa (access required)

Police and paramedics will get dedicated space at Saint Alphonsus in Nampa (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 7, 2018 0

St. Alphonsus Health System is building a 19,000-square-foot structure in Nampa that will include stations for Nampa police and Canyon County paramedics. Saint Alphonsus is setting aside about 1,100 square feet for Canyon County Paramedics Station 46 and about 600 square feet for a work station for the Nampa Police Department at its year-old Nampa medical ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo