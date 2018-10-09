Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu October 9, 2018 0

Off her bicycle, three-time Olympic gold medalist and Boise resident Kristin Armstrong is entering the business world with a fitness center at the Ten Mile Crossing business park in Meridian. Armstrong and her husband, Joe Savola, will build and operate a 10,000-square-foot PIVOT KA Lifestyle + Fitness health and fitness center alongside the first three office ...

