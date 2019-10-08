Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Round Up 10.8.19 (access required)

Round Up 10.8.19 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 8, 2019 0

Mister Peabody LLC purchased a 29,368 square foot office building at 1655 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Wagers Properties LLC purchased a 12,338 square foot retail building at 2150 S. Century Way in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo