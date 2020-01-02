Quantcast
Tevrin Fuller joins Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho

Tevrin Fuller joins Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho

January 2, 2020

Tevrin Fuller has joined the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) as a resource development data specialist. He will be assisting with preparing and managing the Regional Transportation Improvement Program and with applying for and managing grant funding. Fuller holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a minor in sustainability from Boise State University. He previously served as a transportation planning intern at COMPASS, working on active and public transportation projects.

