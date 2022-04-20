4 promoted at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) has announced the promotion of four members of its senior leadership team.

Stacey Doty has been promoted to chief people officer. Doty joined SEL in 2002 as a human resources intern while a student at the University of Idaho. Over the years, she served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as senior vice president of human resources. In her role, Doty will continue to help SEL navigate the many opportunities and challenges of being a growing global employer.

Normann Fischer will move into the role of vice president of research and development. Fischer joined SEL in 1999 as a principal engineer and has served in a variety of roles and led numerous teams focused on product development. He holds a Ph.D. in electrical and electronics engineering and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho. He earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Cape Town. He holds more than 30 patents. In his new role, Fischer will lead the company’s product development teams.

Stephanie Schweitzer will now serve as chief marketing and communications officer. Schweitzer joined SEL in 2002 after graduating from Washington State University, working in business research, employee development and marketing and communications. She most recently served as senior vice president of marketing and communications. In her role, Schweitzer will oversee the company’s global corporate communications and marketing strategies.

Nicholas Seeley, promoted to vice president of infrastructure defense, will focus on serving two key growth areas for SEL: government and cybersecurity. Seeley began his career at SEL in 2004 in the engineering services division. He later moved into research and development, where he worked as a research engineer before transitioning to the company’s government services division. He received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from The University of Akron and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from University of Idaho and holds multiple patents. He most recently served as senior engineering director of infrastructure defense.