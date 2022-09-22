Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Cord Christensen shares PetIQ journey at CEO Speaker Series (access required)

Cord Christensen shares PetIQ journey at CEO Speaker Series (access required)

By: Alx Stevens September 22, 2022 0

How did an idea conceived at a card table become the nearly billion-dollar operation it is today? Cord Christensen, CEO of Eagle-based PetIQ, shared that story on Sept. 14 at the Boise Metro Chamber’s CEO Speaker Series. Over lunch with a view of Boise State University’s Blue Turf in the Stueckle Sky Center, Christensen shared highs, ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo