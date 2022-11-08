Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / What makes a makerspace?  (access required)

What makes a makerspace?  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 8, 2022 0

A makerspace is, quite literally, a place where people go to make physical things, hands-on. It could involve anything from 3D printing and vinyl cutting to carving wood and stone, and everything in-between, including jewelry and textiles. Is it art? Is it a business? Who knows — sometimes not even the makers themselves.  While, in a sense, ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo